why Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $190.61

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] slipped around -0.41 points on Monday, while shares priced at $89.33 at the close of the session, down -0.46%. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Zoom Video Communications Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023.

First quarter total revenue of $1,073.8 million, up 12% year over year.

First quarter GAAP operating margin of 17.4% and non-GAAP operating margin of 37.2%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock is now -51.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZM Stock saw the intraday high of $90.25 and lowest of $85.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 406.48, which means current price is +13.03% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.98M shares, ZM reached a trading volume of 9350453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $190.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $124, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on ZM stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZM shares from 140 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 7.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 18.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

How has ZM stock performed recently?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, ZM shares dropped by -10.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.03 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.24, while it was recorded at 89.13 for the last single week of trading, and 194.76 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 13.58%.

Insider trade positions for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

There are presently around $13,784 million, or 60.50% of ZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,117,999, which is approximately 0.025% of the company’s market cap and around 12.35% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 11,485,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in ZM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $959.14 million in ZM stock with ownership of nearly 2.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 390 institutional holders increased their position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM] by around 24,980,011 shares. Additionally, 405 investors decreased positions by around 26,712,517 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 101,903,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,596,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZM stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,442,060 shares, while 168 institutional investors sold positions of 2,391,644 shares during the same period.