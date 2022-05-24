why VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $35.27

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] gained 0.76% on the last trading session, reaching $29.17 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2022 that VICI Properties Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

– Reports 11.3% Revenue Growth — Completed the $17.2 Billion Strategic Acquisition of MGM Growth Properties LLC — Completed Inaugural Investment Grade $5.0 Billion Senior Notes Offering — Completed the $4.0 Billion Venetian Resort Las Vegas Real Estate Acquisition — Updates Guidance for Full Year 2022 -.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. All per share amounts included herein are on a per diluted share basis unless otherwise stated.

VICI Properties Inc. represents 684.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.42 billion with the latest information. VICI stock price has been found in the range of $28.76 to $29.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.85M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 7336934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $35.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for VICI stock

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.52. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.87 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.62, while it was recorded at 29.23 for the last single week of trading, and 28.89 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +94.99 and a Gross Margin at +98.42. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +67.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

There are presently around $27,812 million, or 81.00% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110,622,541, which is approximately 10.365% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 66,341,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.71 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly 2.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 78,067,125 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 82,768,161 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 799,865,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 960,700,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,185,311 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 9,107,596 shares during the same period.