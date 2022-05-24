why Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $40.33

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] jumped around 1.34 points on Monday, while shares priced at $39.42 at the close of the session, up 3.52%. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Suncor Energy Reports Voting Results from Annual Meeting.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 10, 2022) – Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) held its Annual Meeting in Calgary today. A total of approximately 1.43 billion shares (approximately 70.11% of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy.

Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:.

Suncor Energy Inc. stock is now 57.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SU Stock saw the intraday high of $39.85 and lowest of $38.255 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.86, which means current price is +57.05% above from all time high which was touched on 05/23/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.39M shares, SU reached a trading volume of 7141554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $40.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 10.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has SU stock performed recently?

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.09. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 22.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.96 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.09, while it was recorded at 38.31 for the last single week of trading, and 26.91 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.06 and a Gross Margin at +39.05. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.89.

Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]

There are presently around $30,537 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 71,138,637, which is approximately -7.679% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,285,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 billion in SU stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.61 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly -23.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suncor Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 89,308,850 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 123,911,591 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 588,690,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 801,910,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,905,642 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 13,109,454 shares during the same period.