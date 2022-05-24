why StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.24

StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ: STNE] gained 2.89% or 0.27 points to close at $9.60 with a heavy trading volume of 7172016 shares. The company report on April 26, 2022 that StoneCo Announces Additional Board Changes.

StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE) (“Stone” or the “Company”), a leading provider of financial services and software solutions for merchants in Brazil, today announced additional board changes to support the next stage of the Company’s growth.

The StoneCo Board has approved the appointment of two new Directors, Mauricio Luchetti and Patricia Verderesi. Mr. Luchetti has been a member of the Board of Directors of several companies and has extensive experience with People and Management. Mrs. Verderesi has over 30 years’ experience in the financial markets, with strong focus on risk management.

It opened the trading session at $9.30, the shares rose to $9.72 and dropped to $9.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STNE points out that the company has recorded -49.82% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.39M shares, STNE reached to a volume of 7172016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $17.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for StoneCo Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $14, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on STNE stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for STNE shares from 60 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNE in the course of the last twelve months was 5.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for STNE stock

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.83. With this latest performance, STNE shares gained by 3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.16 for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.35, while it was recorded at 9.19 for the last single week of trading, and 22.68 for the last 200 days.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

StoneCo Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd. go to 4.11%.

An analysis of insider ownership at StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]

There are presently around $1,714 million, or 67.10% of STNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 13,262,194, which is approximately -64.302% of the company’s market cap and around 12.74% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 10,695,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.79 million in STNE stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $87.37 million in STNE stock with ownership of nearly 0.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

179 institutional holders increased their position in StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ:STNE] by around 60,703,864 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 56,865,182 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 66,150,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,719,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STNE stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,731,686 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 11,277,548 shares during the same period.