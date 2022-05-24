why Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.04

Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE: SAN] price surged by 5.59 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Santander Bank Raises Its Prime Rate to 4.00%.

Santander Bank announced today it has raised its prime rate from 3.50% to 4.00%, effective May 4, 2022.

Santander Bank, N.A. is one of the country’s largest retail and commercial banks with $102 billion in assets. With its corporate offices in Boston, the Bank’s nearly 8,600 employees and nearly 2 million customers are principally located in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) – one of the most respected banking groups in the world with 155 million customers in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. It is overseen by Santander Holdings USA, Inc., Banco Santander’s intermediate holding company in the U.S. For more information on Santander Bank, please visit www.santanderbank.com.

A sum of 6966178 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.66M shares. Banco Santander S.A. shares reached a high of $3.03 and dropped to a low of $2.96 until finishing in the latest session at $3.02.

The one-year SAN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.25. The average equity rating for SAN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $4.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Santander S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.21.

SAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.71. With this latest performance, SAN shares dropped by -10.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.46 for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.19, while it was recorded at 2.91 for the last single week of trading, and 3.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Banco Santander S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.60. Banco Santander S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.29.

Return on Total Capital for SAN is now 2.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 557.19. Additionally, SAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 407.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] managed to generate an average of $41,224 per employee.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $953 million, or 2.00% of SAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 137,921,918, which is approximately 6.29% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 19,563,001 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.95 million in SAN stocks shares; and MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, currently with $48.03 million in SAN stock with ownership of nearly 7.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

156 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE:SAN] by around 40,041,931 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 32,215,175 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 261,076,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 333,333,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAN stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,513,241 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,027,887 shares during the same period.