Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tellurian Inc. [AMEX: TELL] traded at a low on 05/20/22, posting a -2.19 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.47. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Tellurian COO Keith Teague retires and Samik Mukherjee joins as Driftwood Assets President.

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) (NYSE American: TELL) announced today that Chief Operating Officer (COO) Keith Teague is retiring from full time employment and will continue with Tellurian in an advisory role. Tellurian has hired former McDermott International, Ltd Executive Vice President and COO Samik Mukherjee who will serve in the role of Executive Vice President and President, Driftwood Assets.

Executive Chairman Charif Souki said, “Keith has been an integral part of my team for many years, having been responsible for the development, construction and operation of our liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects at Cheniere, and now he has led Tellurian to the construction phase of Driftwood LNG. We have had a lot of success and fun working together on these projects and have built memories that will last a lifetime. All of us at Tellurian appreciate his dedication to our continued success and look forward to his further contributions as he transitions into retirement.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14239391 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tellurian Inc. stands at 10.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.91%.

The market cap for TELL stock reached $2.60 billion, with 491.34 million shares outstanding and 489.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.98M shares, TELL reached a trading volume of 14239391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tellurian Inc. [TELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TELL shares is $5.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Tellurian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Tellurian Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $7, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on TELL stock. On June 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TELL shares from 2 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tellurian Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for TELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

How has TELL stock performed recently?

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.92. With this latest performance, TELL shares dropped by -14.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.43 for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.94, while it was recorded at 4.57 for the last single week of trading, and 3.69 for the last 200 days.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tellurian Inc. [TELL] shares currently have an operating margin of -158.17 and a Gross Margin at +32.77. Tellurian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.08.

Tellurian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Insider trade positions for Tellurian Inc. [TELL]

There are presently around $896 million, or 35.90% of TELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TELL stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 28,774,871, which is approximately 1.362% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,830,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.46 million in TELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $104.3 million in TELL stock with ownership of nearly 7.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tellurian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in Tellurian Inc. [AMEX:TELL] by around 53,137,302 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 27,852,257 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 119,356,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,345,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TELL stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,310,104 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 9,254,125 shares during the same period.