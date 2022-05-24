Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] jumped around 0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.05 at the close of the session, up 0.99%. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Desktop Metal and Lumafield Introduce Supply Chain Resilience Solution to Help Manufacturers Easily Scan and 3D Print Parts.

CT scanning and 3D printing package can quickly and accurately produce high-demand parts without original CAD models.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, and Lumafield, a startup offering the world’s first accessible industrial X-ray CT platform, today announced a complete solution to help manufacturers quickly and accurately produce high-demand parts with an easy system to scan and 3D print.

Desktop Metal Inc. stock is now -58.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DM Stock saw the intraday high of $2.09 and lowest of $1.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.48, which means current price is +62.70% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.30M shares, DM reached a trading volume of 9640719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $4.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

How has DM stock performed recently?

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.77. With this latest performance, DM shares dropped by -46.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.45 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.82, while it was recorded at 2.05 for the last single week of trading, and 5.63 for the last 200 days.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Desktop Metal Inc. go to 46.00%.

Insider trade positions for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]

There are presently around $257 million, or 41.90% of DM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,586,639, which is approximately 1.959% of the company’s market cap and around 7.50% of the total institutional ownership; KPCB XVI ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 17,496,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.52 million in DM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $29.62 million in DM stock with ownership of nearly -1.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

98 institutional holders increased their position in Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE:DM] by around 6,454,978 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 19,843,038 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 100,302,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,600,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DM stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,436,014 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 7,815,040 shares during the same period.