VMware Inc. [VMW] stock Reiterated by UBS analyst, price target now $119

VMware Inc. [NYSE: VMW] closed the trading session at $119.43 on 05/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $111.56, while the highest price level was $125.87. The company report on May 13, 2022 that VMware Celebrates 49 Employees Recognized on CRN’s Women of the Channel for 2022.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– VMware.

Every day, hundreds of women around the world lead VMware’s engagement with tens of thousands of partners. We are therefore pleased to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has included 49 VMware leaders to the 2022 Women of the Channel list. In addition, VMware leaders Sandy Hogan, Jeanne Newberry, and Tracy-Ann Palmer appear on the prominent Power 100 list, which honors some of the most powerful women of the channel, chosen by the CRN editorial team based on their contributions, expertise, and channel advocacy.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.06 percent and weekly performance of 18.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, VMW reached to a volume of 15934772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VMware Inc. [VMW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMW shares is $138.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for VMware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $160 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for VMware Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $175 to $167, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on VMW stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VMW shares from 148 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VMware Inc. is set at 5.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for VMW in the course of the last twelve months was 12.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

VMW stock trade performance evaluation

VMware Inc. [VMW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.72. With this latest performance, VMW shares gained by 10.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.13 for VMware Inc. [VMW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.46, while it was recorded at 101.04 for the last single week of trading, and 127.24 for the last 200 days.

VMware Inc. [VMW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VMware Inc. [VMW] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.58 and a Gross Margin at +81.60. VMware Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.31.

VMware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VMware Inc. [VMW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMware Inc. go to 6.25%.

VMware Inc. [VMW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,855 million, or 49.20% of VMW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VMW stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 42,050,818, which is approximately -50% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 26,953,293 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.58 billion in VMW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.25 billion in VMW stock with ownership of nearly 2.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VMware Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 382 institutional holders increased their position in VMware Inc. [NYSE:VMW] by around 17,614,300 shares. Additionally, 431 investors decreased positions by around 62,426,570 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 116,956,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,997,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMW stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,817,035 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 5,044,237 shares during the same period.