The Kroger Co. [KR] Revenue clocked in at $137.89 billion, up 10.96% YTD: What’s Next?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.21% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.60%. The company report on May 20, 2022 that USO and Kroger Join Forces to Bring Mobile Food Programming to Military Community.

Fueled by care, driven by connection, and building community with each meal served to military members and their families.

The USO – the leading non-profit organization supporting U.S. service members and their families – has teamed up with Kroger – America’s largest grocer – to launch a mobile food programming that will serve local military communities. The initiative kicks off May 16 with a “Stuff the Truck” event at the Chamblee Tucker Kroger store in Atlanta, Georgia, and will end at Fort Stewart on May 21, with a meal for family members of forward deployed service members.

Over the last 12 months, KR stock rose by 37.21%. The one-year The Kroger Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.17. The average equity rating for KR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.71 billion, with 735.00 million shares outstanding and 716.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.70M shares, KR stock reached a trading volume of 6257129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $55.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $61 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $60, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on KR stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KR shares from 47 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

KR Stock Performance Analysis:

The Kroger Co. [KR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.60. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -11.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.32 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.71, while it was recorded at 49.20 for the last single week of trading, and 47.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Kroger Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.71 and a Gross Margin at +19.96. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17.

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

KR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 5.53%.

The Kroger Co. [KR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,918 million, or 81.90% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,040,589, which is approximately 2.611% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,945,025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.55 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.82 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -5.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 499 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 30,395,957 shares. Additionally, 501 investors decreased positions by around 49,658,162 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 493,679,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 573,733,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,861,081 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 5,669,746 shares during the same period.