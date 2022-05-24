Synchrony Financial [SYF] stock Downgrade by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $22

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] surged by $1.64 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $34.585 during the day while it closed the day at $34.10. The company report on May 11, 2022 that New Marshall Plan for Moms Study Finds Child Care Benefits Key to Attracting, Retaining, and Advancing Women at Work.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Marshall Plan for Moms will organize a “National Business Coalition for Child Care” with aim of expanding child care supports for workers; Archewell, Athletes Unlimited, Care.com, Gibson Dunn, Fast Retailing, Patagonia, and Synchrony signed on .

Today, Marshall Plan for Moms released a new report “The Business Case for Child Care: How Parent-Focused Employee Value Propositions Help Companies Win the War for Talent.” In a historically tight labor market, the report found that expanded child care benefits could further companies’ efforts to attract, retain, and advance women and help bring women back to work following their exodus from the labor force during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Synchrony Financial stock has also gained 2.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SYF stock has declined by -20.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.78% and lost -26.49% year-on date.

The market cap for SYF stock reached $17.15 billion, with 515.30 million shares outstanding and 499.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.32M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 7044946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $49.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $48 to $49. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $56 to $40, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on SYF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.78.

SYF stock trade performance evaluation

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.83. With this latest performance, SYF shares dropped by -10.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.84 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.58, while it was recorded at 33.52 for the last single week of trading, and 44.32 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.18 and a Gross Margin at +91.94. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Synchrony Financial [SYF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to 35.92%.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,549 million, or 99.00% of SYF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,081,955, which is approximately -3.691% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 49,292,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.55 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly 2.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 331 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 38,548,635 shares. Additionally, 416 investors decreased positions by around 63,412,632 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 377,046,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 479,007,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,630,956 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 4,745,916 shares during the same period.