SOS Limited [SOS] Stock trading around $0.36 per share: What’s Next?

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.378 during the day while it closed the day at $0.36. The company report on May 10, 2022 that SOS Ltd. Announces Launch of Hosting Business in North America.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the “Company” or “SOS”) announced the launch of its Hosting Business at the Super-Computer & Hosting Center in Wisconsin. SOS has signed multiple agreements for hosting and managing more than 21,000 mining rigs. Over 680 client hosted servers have been deployed in mobile smart containers to date. This represents progress on another step in SOS’ strategy to build out its North America operations.

Mr. Yandai Wang, CEO and Chairman of SOS, commented, “This launch marks the step-by-step implementation of the company’s plan. We will launch more mining rigs as we sign additional contracts with third parties. We will continue to invest in more high level rigs for our own mining use and increase the manpower to support local operations. This will add more jobs and support the local economy.”.

SOS Limited stock has also loss -6.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SOS stock has declined by -54.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -71.98% and lost -55.70% year-on date.

The market cap for SOS stock reached $109.06 million, with 299.46 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.79M shares, SOS reached a trading volume of 5552922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SOS Limited [SOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

SOS stock trade performance evaluation

SOS Limited [SOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.35. With this latest performance, SOS shares dropped by -11.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.02 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5170, while it was recorded at 0.3831 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3262 for the last 200 days.

SOS Limited [SOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.56 and a Gross Margin at +5.89. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.88.

SOS Limited [SOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 8.30% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 6,130,887, which is approximately 5.958% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 5,500,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 million in SOS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.4 million in SOS stock with ownership of nearly 4.615% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOS Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 7,846,430 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 16,126,308 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 2,155,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,817,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,596,038 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,922,460 shares during the same period.