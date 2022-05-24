Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] moved down -22.47: Why It’s Important

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] closed the trading session at $71.87 on 05/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $69.75, while the highest price level was $74.65. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Ross Stores Reports First Quarter Earnings.

Provides Second Quarter and Updated Fiscal 2022 Guidance.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) today reported earnings per share for the 13 weeks ended April 30, 2022 of $0.97 on net earnings of $338 million. The quarter includes an approximate benefit of $0.06 per share from the favorable timing of expenses that are expected to reverse in subsequent quarters. These results compare to $1.34 per share on net income of $476 million for the 13 weeks ended May 1, 2021. Sales for the first quarter of 2022 were $4.3 billion versus $4.5 billion in the prior year period. Comparable store sales declined 7% on top of a robust 13% gain in the first quarter of 2021 versus 2019.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.11 percent and weekly performance of -21.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -32.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, ROST reached to a volume of 34518308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $97.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Ross Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $106, while Gordon Haskett kept a Hold rating on ROST stock. On January 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ROST shares from 135 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 5.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROST in the course of the last twelve months was 26.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ROST stock trade performance evaluation

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.93. With this latest performance, ROST shares dropped by -32.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.79 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.46, while it was recorded at 88.45 for the last single week of trading, and 105.46 for the last 200 days.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.53. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.17.

Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores Inc. go to 34.73%.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,924 million, or 88.90% of ROST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 48,663,190, which is approximately -5.935% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,971,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in ROST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.98 billion in ROST stock with ownership of nearly 0.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ross Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 393 institutional holders increased their position in Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST] by around 27,546,923 shares. Additionally, 425 investors decreased positions by around 30,687,095 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 246,814,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,048,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROST stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,218,576 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 2,618,639 shares during the same period.