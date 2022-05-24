Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Is Currently 2.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] gained 2.83% on the last trading session, reaching $20.72 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2022 that ‘You Were Made to do Amazing Things’.

Students participate in unique financial education event at the Regions Tradition.

Regions Financial Corporation represents 938.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.24 billion with the latest information. RF stock price has been found in the range of $20.35 to $21.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.73M shares, RF reached a trading volume of 7951138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $25.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $29 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 8.83.

Trading performance analysis for RF stock

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.07. With this latest performance, RF shares dropped by -3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.57 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.48, while it was recorded at 20.29 for the last single week of trading, and 22.21 for the last 200 days.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.19. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to 25.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Regions Financial Corporation [RF]

There are presently around $14,067 million, or 77.60% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,836,722, which is approximately -2.749% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 98,861,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.26 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly -6.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 44,012,137 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 52,867,944 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 601,244,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 698,124,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,187,747 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 9,696,561 shares during the same period.