QuantumScape Corporation [QS] Stock trading around $11.80 per share: What’s Next?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] price plunged by -2.48 percent to reach at -$0.3. The company report on April 26, 2022 that QuantumScape Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in the development of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022, which ended March 31.

The company posted a letter to shareholders on its Investor Relations website. It details first-quarter results and provides a business update.

A sum of 8126491 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.83M shares. QuantumScape Corporation shares reached a high of $12.13 and dropped to a low of $11.275 until finishing in the latest session at $11.80.

The one-year QS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.81. The average equity rating for QS stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $21.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 1.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08.

QS Stock Performance Analysis:

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.88. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -24.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.06 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.01, while it was recorded at 11.95 for the last single week of trading, and 21.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into QuantumScape Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.30.

QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 48.60 and a Current Ratio set at 48.60.

QS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QuantumScape Corporation go to 25.88%.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,217 million, or 34.70% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,122,533, which is approximately 4.634% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 17,866,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.18 million in QS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $107.77 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly 0.292% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 27,453,308 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 12,258,015 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 60,857,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,568,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,503,252 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 3,119,297 shares during the same period.