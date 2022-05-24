Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] moved up 2.32: Why It’s Important

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] closed the trading session at $5.74 on 05/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.46, while the highest price level was $5.89. The company report on May 8, 2022 that PacBio Collaborates with iLAC and Robotic Biology Institute to Develop Automated Workflows.

Advanced Automation Aims to Optimize Service Lab Efficiency and Highly Reproducible Data Production from HiFi Long-Read Sequencing.

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced a collaboration with genome analysis company iLAC, Inc. (iLAC) and Robotic Biology Institute, Inc. (RBI) to develop fully automated end-to-end workflows for PacBio’s Sequel II and Sequel IIe HiFi long-read sequencing systems by employing advanced robotics.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -71.95 percent and weekly performance of 4.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -78.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -44.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.29M shares, PACB reached to a volume of 9274475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $15.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on PACB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.30.

PACB stock trade performance evaluation

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.17. With this latest performance, PACB shares dropped by -15.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.09 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.72, while it was recorded at 5.58 for the last single week of trading, and 17.99 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -136.51 and a Gross Margin at +45.04. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -138.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.97.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.40 and a Current Ratio set at 16.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to -1.00%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,258 million, or 95.10% of PACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 27,259,521, which is approximately 3.322% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 22,542,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.46 million in PACB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $111.89 million in PACB stock with ownership of nearly 0.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB] by around 42,058,675 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 23,611,569 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 158,579,737 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,249,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACB stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,076,054 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 8,103,161 shares during the same period.