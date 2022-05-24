Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] is -51.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ: OCGN] traded at a low on 05/23/22, posting a -1.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.19. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Ocugen, Inc. to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene therapies, biologicals and vaccines, today announced that Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Ocugen, will participate in an in-person fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, on May 24, 2022, at 1:30pm ET in Miami Beach, Florida.

Registration is available for those who want to watch the presentation virtually. A replay of the fireside chat will be available through the Investor’s section of the Ocugen website starting on May 24 and for approximately 90 days following the conference.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5512168 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ocugen Inc. stands at 11.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.96%.

The market cap for OCGN stock reached $474.44 million, with 205.69 million shares outstanding and 195.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.92M shares, OCGN reached a trading volume of 5512168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCGN shares is $7.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ocugen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $10 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Ocugen Inc. stock. On February 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for OCGN shares from 0.70 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocugen Inc. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

How has OCGN stock performed recently?

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.96. With this latest performance, OCGN shares dropped by -8.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.26 for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.73, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 5.38 for the last 200 days.

Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ocugen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.00 and a Current Ratio set at 18.00.

Insider trade positions for Ocugen Inc. [OCGN]

There are presently around $188 million, or 39.80% of OCGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCGN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 29,153,704, which is approximately 107.979% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,163,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.12 million in OCGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.32 million in OCGN stock with ownership of nearly 2.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in Ocugen Inc. [NASDAQ:OCGN] by around 25,611,686 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 5,018,884 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 53,843,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,474,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCGN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 602,466 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,492,598 shares during the same period.