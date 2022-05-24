Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] Is Currently -11.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] slipped around -0.3 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.37 at the close of the session, down -11.24%. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Results are out Tuesday May 31 before NYSE opening.

Nordic American Tankers Limited stock is now 40.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NAT Stock saw the intraday high of $2.38 and lowest of $2.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.81, which means current price is +69.29% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.99M shares, NAT reached a trading volume of 23624396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.75, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Neutral rating on NAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has NAT stock performed recently?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.13. With this latest performance, NAT shares dropped by -15.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.17 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.40, while it was recorded at 2.62 for the last single week of trading, and 2.15 for the last 200 days.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]

There are presently around $153 million, or 29.40% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,897,210, which is approximately 3.848% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 5,366,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.33 million in NAT stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $13.58 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly 0.993% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordic American Tankers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 9,543,468 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 7,531,978 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 40,232,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,308,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,434,512 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,108,565 shares during the same period.