Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] – find out why.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WOOF] closed the trading session at $14.60 on 05/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.41, while the highest price level was $15.29. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Petco and Butterfly Collaborate to Bring Cutting-Edge Ultrasound Technology to All Full-Service Veterinary Hospitals in Petco Pet Care Centers.

Leading pet health and wellness company, Petco, and digital health innovator, Butterfly, elevate veterinary industry point-of-care standard by increasing pet access to high-quality ultrasound.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY), a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound, and Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF), a complete partner in pet health and wellness, today announced the parties have agreed to deploy Butterfly iQ+ Vet to Petco’s growing network of nearly 200 full-service veterinary hospitals at Petco pet care centers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.23 percent and weekly performance of -20.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, WOOF reached to a volume of 6895030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $24.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on WOOF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOOF in the course of the last twelve months was 41.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

WOOF stock trade performance evaluation

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.48. With this latest performance, WOOF shares dropped by -31.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.69 for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.71, while it was recorded at 16.41 for the last single week of trading, and 20.43 for the last 200 days.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.76 and a Gross Margin at +41.79. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.44.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. go to 48.80%.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,277 million, or 68.10% of WOOF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WOOF stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 59,765,368, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,841,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.38 million in WOOF stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $102.58 million in WOOF stock with ownership of nearly -1.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WOOF] by around 18,709,708 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 11,484,322 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 120,481,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,675,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WOOF stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,168,204 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,649,290 shares during the same period.