Morgan Stanley [MS] Stock trading around $82.31 per share: What’s Next?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] closed the trading session at $82.31 on 05/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $80.10, while the highest price level was $83.34. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Leveraging Disruption to Save the Planet.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Alums of our Multicultural Innovation Lab, an in-house accelerator for diverse-led tech startups, are finding innovative ways to curb carbon and promote sustainability.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.15 percent and weekly performance of 3.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.17M shares, MS reached to a volume of 7695326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $105 to $115, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 77.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 233.96.

MS stock trade performance evaluation

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.97 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.65, while it was recorded at 81.05 for the last single week of trading, and 96.32 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.97. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 5.55%.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $117,103 million, or 64.30% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 130,449,037 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.35 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.48 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly 1.293% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 816 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 76,009,529 shares. Additionally, 789 investors decreased positions by around 102,073,979 shares, while 232 investors held positions by with 1,297,325,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,475,409,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,987,777 shares, while 168 institutional investors sold positions of 13,697,670 shares during the same period.