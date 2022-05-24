Market cap of Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] reaches 530.04M – now what?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] price surged by 1.38 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Vinco Ventures, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG), a digital media, advertising and content technologies holding company (“Vinco Ventures,” “Vinco,” or the “Company”), today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“Vinco continues to execute our plan to grow into a global content driven ecosystem focused on our core pillars: enrich our communities as we engage, endorse and entertain,” said Vinco CEO Lisa King. “During the first quarter of 2022, we completed our acquisition of AdRizer, which represents one of the core pillars of our strategy to monetize traffic throughout the digital media spectrum and across the Vinco ecosystem. Also, during the quarter we continued our efforts to promote and expand the user base of our Lomotif app and related digital properties as we livestreamed Shaq’s Fun House event in February and the Okeechobee Music Festival in March. Live events like these allow Lomotif users around the world to enjoy distinctive, real-time events and enhance our efforts to engage, endorse, and entertain across platforms. I am very pleased with the progress we made during the quarter.”.

A sum of 14932754 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 23.60M shares. Vinco Ventures Inc. shares reached a high of $3.03 and dropped to a low of $2.76 until finishing in the latest session at $2.93.

Guru’s Opinion on Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

BBIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.72. With this latest performance, BBIG shares gained by 30.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.36 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.71, while it was recorded at 2.90 for the last single week of trading, and 3.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vinco Ventures Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -780.97 and a Gross Margin at -12.87. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7231.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,099.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -326.92.

Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $71 million, or 13.20% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 6,219,271, which is approximately 1161.277% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,530,071 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.98 million in BBIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.95 million in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly 22.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

55 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 11,173,594 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 3,930,999 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 9,600,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,704,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,443,054 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,607,253 shares during the same period.