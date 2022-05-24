Market cap of Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] reaches 33.50M – now what?

Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: POAI] gained 40.74% on the last trading session, reaching $0.38 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Predictive Oncology Announces Closing of $7.2 Million Registered Direct Offerings.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Predictive Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq: POAI) (“Predictive Oncology” or “the Company”), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, today announced that it has closed its previously announced two concurrent offerings with several institutional investors that resulted in gross proceeds totaling approximately $7.2 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offerings expenses.

In the first offering, the Company issued and sold 3,837,280 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $0.60 per share, in a registered direct offering, for gross proceeds of approximately $2.3 million. The Company has also issued to these investors, in a concurrent private placement, unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,837,280 shares of its common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.70 per share, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance and will expire five and one-half years from the date of issuance.

Predictive Oncology Inc. represents 65.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $33.50 million with the latest information. POAI stock price has been found in the range of $0.268 to $0.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 636.12K shares, POAI reached a trading volume of 17400070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POAI shares is $4.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Predictive Oncology Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for POAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for POAI stock

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.34. With this latest performance, POAI shares dropped by -46.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.29 for Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7882, while it was recorded at 0.3337 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9655 for the last 200 days.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Predictive Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.50% of POAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,126,663, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 641,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in POAI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $66000.0 in POAI stock with ownership of nearly 3.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Predictive Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:POAI] by around 242,986 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 269,213 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,546,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,058,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POAI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 210,182 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 37,066 shares during the same period.