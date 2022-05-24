Market cap of New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] reaches 5.09B – now what?

New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE: NRZ] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $10.93 during the day while it closed the day at $10.79. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Newrez Partners with One Tree Planted to Plant 10,000 Trees.

In honor of Earth Day, Newrez LLC (“Newrez,” the “Company”), a national mortgage lending and servicing organization, recently concluded its second annual campaign to make a positive impact on the environment by planting 10,000 trees.

The Company’s weeklong campaign asked customers to make the more sustainable swap from paper to paperless statements, pledging to plant at least one tree for each customer who decided to opt for paperless billing.

New Residential Investment Corp. stock has also loss -1.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NRZ stock has inclined by 4.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.71% and gained 0.75% year-on date.

The market cap for NRZ stock reached $5.09 billion, with 466.79 million shares outstanding and 464.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.76M shares, NRZ reached a trading volume of 5951020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRZ shares is $12.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for New Residential Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for New Residential Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $13, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on NRZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Residential Investment Corp. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.54.

NRZ stock trade performance evaluation

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, NRZ shares gained by 4.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.61 for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.70, while it was recorded at 10.85 for the last single week of trading, and 10.79 for the last 200 days.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.85 and a Gross Margin at +88.17. New Residential Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Residential Investment Corp. go to 14.14%.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,321 million, or 47.20% of NRZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,301,286, which is approximately 0.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,357,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $269.55 million in NRZ stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $161.64 million in NRZ stock with ownership of nearly 18.092% of the company’s market capitalization.

208 institutional holders increased their position in New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE:NRZ] by around 21,467,972 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 16,453,808 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 180,390,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,312,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRZ stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,666,862 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 4,572,235 shares during the same period.