Market cap of DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] reaches 7.82B – now what?

DiDi Global Inc. [NYSE: DIDI] price plunged by -6.83 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on May 2, 2022 that DiDi Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021.

DiDi Global Inc. (“DiDi” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DIDI), the world’s leading mobility technology platform, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 2, 2022.

The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.didiglobal.com. The Company will also provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

A sum of 74268527 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 55.13M shares. DiDi Global Inc. shares reached a high of $1.62 and dropped to a low of $1.48 until finishing in the latest session at $1.50.

The one-year DIDI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.09. The average equity rating for DIDI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIDI shares is $4.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIDI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for DiDi Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for DiDi Global Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DiDi Global Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

DIDI Stock Performance Analysis:

DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, DIDI shares dropped by -12.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.21% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.46 for DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2932, while it was recorded at 1.5240 for the last single week of trading, and 5.6364 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DiDi Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.26 and a Gross Margin at +5.43. DiDi Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -258.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.89.

DiDi Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $829 million, or 12.00% of DIDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIDI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,722,010, which is approximately 663.481% of the company’s market cap and around 11.87% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 77,572,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.36 million in DIDI stocks shares; and DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS, currently with $69.22 million in DIDI stock with ownership of nearly -2.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DiDi Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in DiDi Global Inc. [NYSE:DIDI] by around 272,212,007 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 210,452,680 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 69,953,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 552,618,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIDI stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 96,745,799 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 91,525,413 shares during the same period.