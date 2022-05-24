Market Analysts see Schlumberger Limited [SLB] gaining to $44.20. Time to buy?

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] gained 6.54% on the last trading session, reaching $43.81 price per share at the time. The company report on April 29, 2022 that Schlumberger Expands Global AI Innovation Network with Opening of Artificial Intelligence Center in Europe.

Expanding the Benefits of Enterprise-Scale AI: Agile, Collaborative Development to Extract Maximum Value from Data.

Schlumberger today announced it has expanded its global INNOVATION FACTORI network with the inauguration of a new center in Oslo, Norway.

Schlumberger Limited represents 1.41 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $61.52 billion with the latest information. SLB stock price has been found in the range of $41.4588 to $43.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.35M shares, SLB reached a trading volume of 13267105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Schlumberger Limited [SLB]:

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $43 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on SLB stock. On January 24, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SLB shares from 40 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 25.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for SLB stock

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.96. With this latest performance, SLB shares gained by 5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.79 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.12, while it was recorded at 41.97 for the last single week of trading, and 34.98 for the last 200 days.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 42.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Schlumberger Limited [SLB]

There are presently around $45,987 million, or 80.90% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121,361,420, which is approximately 1.26% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 109,621,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.51 billion in SLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.77 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly 0.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

648 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 189,926,291 shares. Additionally, 555 investors decreased positions by around 133,004,068 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 795,441,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,118,372,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 216 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,352,252 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 8,314,576 shares during the same period.