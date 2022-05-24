Market Analysts see Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] gaining to $39. Time to buy?

Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ: NTNX] traded at a high on 05/23/22, posting a 5.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.72. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Nutanix Named a 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software and Distributed Files and Object Storage.

Fourth and second consecutive recognition for Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure and Nutanix Unified Storage.

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, announced today that it has been named a Customers’ Choice in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software (HCI) for the fourth consecutive year and for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage for the second consecutive year. Nutanix believes these distinctions showcase the strong value of Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure (NCI) and Nutanix Unified Storage, which provide customers with simple and flexible software solutions and unique and seamless storage offerings.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7343590 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nutanix Inc. stands at 8.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.90%.

The market cap for NTNX stock reached $4.90 billion, with 218.81 million shares outstanding and 214.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, NTNX reached a trading volume of 7343590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $42.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Nutanix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $61 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Nutanix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $48, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on NTNX stock. On June 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NTNX shares from 47 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21.

How has NTNX stock performed recently?

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, NTNX shares dropped by -13.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.74 for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.93, while it was recorded at 21.30 for the last single week of trading, and 31.07 for the last 200 days.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.29 and a Gross Margin at +78.88. Nutanix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.17.

Return on Total Capital for NTNX is now -239.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -441.22. Additionally, NTNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 658.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] managed to generate an average of -$170,109 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Nutanix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]

There are presently around $3,544 million, or 78.20% of NTNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTNX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 33,398,565, which is approximately 3.748% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,344,292 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $482.29 million in NTNX stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $427.66 million in NTNX stock with ownership of nearly 4.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nutanix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ:NTNX] by around 15,208,744 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 8,899,428 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 147,449,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,557,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTNX stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,539,748 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,403,251 shares during the same period.