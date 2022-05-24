Li Auto Inc. [LI] Revenue clocked in at $4.92 billion, down -26.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] price plunged by -2.21 percent to reach at -$0.53. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Li Auto Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting.

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that each of the proposed resolutions submitted for shareholders’ approval (the “Proposed Resolutions”) as set forth in the notice of annual general meeting dated April 12, 2022 (the “AGM Notice”) has been adopted at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Beijing, China today.

After the adoption of the Proposed Resolutions, all corporate authorizations and actions contemplated thereunder are approved, including, among other things, that Mr. Zheng Fan, Mr. Hongqiang Zhao, Mr. Zhenyu Jiang, and Prof. Xing Xiao are re-elected as directors of the Company, and that the directors of the Company are granted a general mandate to issue, allot, and deal with additional Class A ordinary shares or equivalents and a general mandate to repurchase the Company’s own shares, respectively, on the terms and in the periods as set out in the AGM Notice.

A sum of 6545012 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.57M shares. Li Auto Inc. shares reached a high of $23.51 and dropped to a low of $22.51 until finishing in the latest session at $23.47.

The one-year LI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.48. The average equity rating for LI stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Li Auto Inc. [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $36.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for LI in the course of the last twelve months was 17.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

LI Stock Performance Analysis:

Li Auto Inc. [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.58. With this latest performance, LI shares gained by 5.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.84 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.13, while it was recorded at 23.72 for the last single week of trading, and 28.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Li Auto Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.77 and a Gross Margin at +20.82. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.19.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -2.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.66. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$32,554 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 123.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

LI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Li Auto Inc. go to 13.21%.

Li Auto Inc. [LI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,643 million, or 29.30% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,895,083, which is approximately 3.648% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 19,791,714 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $475.0 million in LI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $364.39 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly 1.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 42,285,228 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 32,480,815 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 160,344,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,110,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,380,750 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,575,793 shares during the same period.