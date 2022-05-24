Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] is -49.93% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: KALA] slipped around -0.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.61 at the close of the session, down -6.30%. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Kala Announces Entry into Definitive Agreement to Sell EYSUVIS® and INVELTYS® to Alcon Inc..

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

–Kala Will Receive $60 Million in Upfront Payment; Eligible to Receive Additional Sales-Based Milestone Payments—-Kala Will Focus Resources on Phase 2/3 Trial of KPI-012 for Orphan Disease Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defect–.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its commercial portfolio and related intellectual property assets to Alcon Inc. This includes EYSUVIS, the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved medicine for the short-term (up to two weeks) treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, and INVELTYS, a twice-a-day corticosteroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -49.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KALA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.8499 and lowest of $0.602 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.77, which means current price is +2.68% above from all time high which was touched on 03/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, KALA reached a trading volume of 15058832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KALA shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KALA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on KALA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for KALA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.99.

How has KALA stock performed recently?

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.30. With this latest performance, KALA shares dropped by -19.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.83 for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0425, while it was recorded at 0.6746 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6555 for the last 200 days.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA] shares currently have an operating margin of -973.60 and a Gross Margin at +63.55. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1268.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -244.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.00.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KALA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 40.90%.

Insider trade positions for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [KALA]

There are presently around $16 million, or 43.70% of KALA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KALA stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 10,874,613, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,127,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 million in KALA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.09 million in KALA stock with ownership of nearly -22.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:KALA] by around 2,681,227 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 3,276,961 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 18,849,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,808,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KALA stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,120,546 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 904,295 shares during the same period.