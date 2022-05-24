Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] moved up 1.39: Why It’s Important

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] closed the trading session at $179.44 on 05/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $177.46, while the highest price level was $179.93. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Johnson & Johnson Appoints Thibaut Mongon as CEO Designate of Planned New Consumer Health Company.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The Company has also appointed Paul Ruh as CFO Designate .

Mongon and Ruh to Assume New Leadership Roles Upon the Completion of the Planned Separation of the Consumer Health Business .

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.89 percent and weekly performance of 0.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.87M shares, JNJ reached to a volume of 7033254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $190.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $180 to $183, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 3.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 54.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

JNJ stock trade performance evaluation

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, JNJ shares dropped by -1.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.64 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 178.54, while it was recorded at 176.94 for the last single week of trading, and 169.89 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.11 and a Gross Margin at +68.14. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70.

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 4.63%.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $323,437 million, or 70.30% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 238,141,110, which is approximately 1.43% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 200,799,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.54 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $25.17 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly -1.694% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,848 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 67,930,410 shares. Additionally, 1,534 investors decreased positions by around 63,307,702 shares, while 369 investors held positions by with 1,696,297,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,827,535,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,176,253 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 1,878,523 shares during the same period.