Jefferies slashes price target on Veru Inc. [VERU] – find out why.

Veru Inc. [NASDAQ: VERU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.53% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.59%. The company report on May 18, 2022 that Veru Announces Appointment of Joel Batten to Lead U.S. Infectious Disease Franchise to Focus on Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for COVID-19 and other viral and ARDS-related diseases and for the management of breast and prostate cancers, today announced the appointment of Joel Batten as Executive Vice President and Head of its U.S. Infectious Disease Franchise effective May 23, 2022.

Most recently Mr. Batten has been the Head of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Franchise at Sobi North America where he was responsible for the Synagis business with gross revenue of approximately $600M and a team of over 160 employees. Mr. Batten led sales and marketing for the RSV Franchise as well as strategy for market access, distribution and patient access services. Prior to Sobi, he spent approximately 20 years in a number of positions of increasing responsibility at AstraZeneca / MedImmune and Sanofi Aventis in various infectious disease franchises including commercial infrastructure build-out, product launch, sales management, marketing, public health sales, and government affairs.

Over the last 12 months, VERU stock rose by 71.99%. The one-year Veru Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.47. The average equity rating for VERU stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.21 billion, with 80.05 million shares outstanding and 60.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.66M shares, VERU stock reached a trading volume of 7856461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Veru Inc. [VERU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERU shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERU stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Veru Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Veru Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $6, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on VERU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

VERU Stock Performance Analysis:

Veru Inc. [VERU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.59. With this latest performance, VERU shares gained by 25.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.04 for Veru Inc. [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.06, while it was recorded at 14.48 for the last single week of trading, and 7.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Veru Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veru Inc. [VERU] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.88 and a Gross Margin at +78.05. Veru Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44.

Veru Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Veru Inc. [VERU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $304 million, or 28.70% of VERU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,361,998, which is approximately -2.007% of the company’s market cap and around 19.49% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,113,505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.04 million in VERU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $42.14 million in VERU stock with ownership of nearly 3.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veru Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Veru Inc. [NASDAQ:VERU] by around 1,498,649 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 2,125,677 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 19,113,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,737,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERU stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 316,975 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 552,855 shares during the same period.