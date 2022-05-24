Jefferies slashes price target on TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] – find out why.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ: TXMD] price surged by 36.56 percent to reach at $0.83. The company report on May 20, 2022 that TherapeuticsMD Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Approval for Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for ANNOVERA®.

– ANNOVERA is the only FDA-approved procedure-free, long-lasting, reversible birth control -.

– With this approval, the Company expects a significant reduction in its manufacturing batch rejections and an increase in future product supply and will enable the Company to better meet short- and long-term customer demand -.

A sum of 22077310 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 280.45K shares. TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares reached a high of $3.35 and dropped to a low of $2.24 until finishing in the latest session at $3.10.

The one-year TXMD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 95.08. The average equity rating for TXMD stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXMD shares is $63.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TherapeuticsMD Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23.

TXMD Stock Performance Analysis:

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, TXMD shares dropped by -74.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.35 for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.93, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading, and 23.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TherapeuticsMD Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -160.75 and a Gross Margin at +78.33. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -198.29.

TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

TXMD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. go to 17.60%.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 29.70% of TXMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 488,850, which is approximately -1.817% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 348,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 million in TXMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.45 million in TXMD stock with ownership of nearly 0.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TherapeuticsMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD] by around 273,816 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 614,426 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 1,262,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,150,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXMD stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 113,824 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 97,261 shares during the same period.