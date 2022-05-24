Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] stock Upgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $25

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: HST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.64% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.19%. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Host Hotels & Resorts Provides Updated First Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (the “Company”), today provided an updated investor presentation for first quarter 2022 results. The investor presentation can be found on the Investor Relations section on the company’s website at https://www.hosthotels.com/investor-relations/investor-presentation.

Over the last 12 months, HST stock rose by 10.11%. The one-year Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.93. The average equity rating for HST stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.99 billion, with 714.30 million shares outstanding and 706.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.02M shares, HST stock reached a trading volume of 8836171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $22.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $18, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on HST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for HST in the course of the last twelve months was 30.35.

HST Stock Performance Analysis:

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.19. With this latest performance, HST shares dropped by -8.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.27 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.44, while it was recorded at 19.46 for the last single week of trading, and 17.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.74 and a Gross Margin at -2.32. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.09.

HST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,354 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,329,451, which is approximately 1.2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,403,939 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in HST stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.13 billion in HST stock with ownership of nearly -22.393% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:HST] by around 65,235,615 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 80,442,808 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 571,917,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 717,595,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,636,735 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 7,078,097 shares during the same period.