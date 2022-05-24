GoldMining Inc. [GLDG] gain 12.50% so far this year. What now?

GoldMining Inc. [AMEX: GLDG] traded at a high on 05/23/22, posting a 25.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.35. The company report on May 19, 2022 that GoldMining Announces Voting Results.

GoldMining Inc. (the “Company” or “GoldMining”) (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE: GLDG) is pleased to announce that at its annual general and special meeting held on May 19, 2022 (the “Meeting”), all nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 23, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company.

A quorum of 34.46% of the votes attached to the outstanding shares of the Company was present in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6520901 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GoldMining Inc. stands at 9.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.84%.

The market cap for GLDG stock reached $202.57 million, with 150.06 million shares outstanding and 143.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 900.34K shares, GLDG reached a trading volume of 6520901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GoldMining Inc. [GLDG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoldMining Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25.

How has GLDG stock performed recently?

GoldMining Inc. [GLDG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.57. With this latest performance, GLDG shares dropped by -6.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLDG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.92 for GoldMining Inc. [GLDG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4788, while it was recorded at 1.1140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4141 for the last 200 days.

GoldMining Inc. [GLDG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 83.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 74.45.

Insider trade positions for GoldMining Inc. [GLDG]

There are presently around $15 million, or 9.60% of GLDG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLDG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 8,177,379, which is approximately -1.162% of the company’s market cap and around 5.84% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 2,501,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.7 million in GLDG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.77 million in GLDG stock with ownership of nearly 765.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoldMining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in GoldMining Inc. [AMEX:GLDG] by around 2,047,686 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 203,728 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 11,609,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,860,525 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLDG stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,014,319 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 62,884 shares during the same period.