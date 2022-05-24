GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] is -61.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ: GOVX] gained 90.18% on the last trading session, reaching $1.39 price per share at the time. The company report on May 4, 2022 that GeoVax Announces Upcoming Presentations at Scientific Conferences.

via NewMediaWire –GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer, announced today that it will be represented during presentations at the following upcoming scientific conferences.

GeoVax Labs Inc. represents 7.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.89 million with the latest information. GOVX stock price has been found in the range of $0.76 to $1.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, GOVX reached a trading volume of 33722514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for GeoVax Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GeoVax Labs Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29.

Trading performance analysis for GOVX stock

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 107.46. With this latest performance, GOVX shares gained by 43.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.76 for GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0469, while it was recorded at 0.8236 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0109 for the last 200 days.

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4862.72. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4817.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -266.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -167.37.

GeoVax Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 11.10% of GOVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOVX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 435,150, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 258,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in GOVX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $73000.0 in GOVX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GeoVax Labs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ:GOVX] by around 538,397 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 54,730 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 353,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 946,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOVX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 537,950 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 50,502 shares during the same period.