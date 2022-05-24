For The Procter & Gamble Company [PG], Analyst sees a rise to $175. What next?

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] price surged by 2.30 percent to reach at $3.26. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Always® Joins Forces with Jameela Jamil and International Paper to Advocate for Systemic Solutions to Help #EndPeriodPoverty.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Always rallies allies on the Hill, ahead of Menstrual Hygiene Day, in support of Congresswoman Grace Meng’s Menstrual Equity for All Act – which would help systemically end period poverty in the U.S.

Always, the leader in global menstrual care, and International Paper, the leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products, are partnering to drive systemic solutions to help #EndPeriodPoverty. In the lead up to Menstrual Hygiene Day, on May 28, they organized an event in Washington D.C. to support Congresswoman Grace Meng’s Menstrual Equity for All Act. This bill would ensure that all young people have access to free period products at school, so that no one would have to miss out because of their period.

A sum of 7130947 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.78M shares. The Procter & Gamble Company shares reached a high of $145.63 and dropped to a low of $142.08 until finishing in the latest session at $145.05.

The one-year PG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.54. The average equity rating for PG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $165.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $181 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $165 to $175, while Truist kept a Buy rating on PG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 3.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 63.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.49. With this latest performance, PG shares dropped by -10.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.42 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.79, while it was recorded at 145.65 for the last single week of trading, and 151.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Procter & Gamble Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.43 and a Gross Margin at +51.43. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.79.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 22.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.81. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] managed to generate an average of $141,644 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

PG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 5.76%.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $220,341 million, or 65.70% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 217,519,281, which is approximately 1.113% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,302,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.02 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.97 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly 0.105% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,613 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 63,864,240 shares. Additionally, 1,408 investors decreased positions by around 61,461,991 shares, while 380 investors held positions by with 1,428,668,204 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,553,994,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,545,837 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 8,879,403 shares during the same period.