For AbbVie Inc. [ABBV], Analyst sees a rise to $140. What next?

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.97% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.79%. The company report on May 23, 2022 that AbbVie Presents Positive Data from Phase 3 Study of Cariprazine (VRAYLAR®) for the Adjunctive Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder at 2022 APA Annual Meeting.

In Study 3111-301-001, cariprazine (VRAYLAR®; 1.5mg/day) achieved the primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement on the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) with an inadequate response to ongoing antidepressant therapy.

Safety profile was consistent with that of previous studies across indications in the treatment of adults with depressive episodes associated with bipolar I disorder, the acute treatment of manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder and schizophrenia.

Over the last 12 months, ABBV stock rose by 27.71%. The one-year AbbVie Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.56. The average equity rating for ABBV stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $262.82 billion, with 1.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.76 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.64M shares, ABBV stock reached a trading volume of 6607070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $165.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $192, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on ABBV stock. On February 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ABBV shares from 129 to 147.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 4.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 20.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ABBV Stock Performance Analysis:

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.79. With this latest performance, ABBV shares dropped by -4.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.25 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.70, while it was recorded at 151.59 for the last single week of trading, and 132.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AbbVie Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.14 and a Gross Margin at +69.49. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 80.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.72.

AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

ABBV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to 2.13%.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $182,350 million, or 70.90% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 150,518,780, which is approximately 2.875% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 129,630,878 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.58 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.78 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly -1.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbbVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,378 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 74,457,053 shares. Additionally, 1,460 investors decreased positions by around 58,872,016 shares, while 338 investors held positions by with 1,074,204,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,207,533,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 223 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,614,302 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 9,897,502 shares during the same period.