Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX] Stock trading around $2.18 per share: What’s Next?

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ETTX] surged by $0.38 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.19 during the day while it closed the day at $2.18. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Innoviva to Acquire Entasis Therapeutics.

Innoviva to acquire all outstanding shares of Entasis it does not already own for $2.20 per share in cash.

Price per share in cash represents a 50% premium to Entasis’ closing price of $1.47 per share on January 31, 2022, the last date before Innoviva’s original bid became public.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 24.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ETTX stock has inclined by 26.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.74% and lost -0.46% year-on date.

The market cap for ETTX stock reached $106.10 million, with 47.85 million shares outstanding and 15.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 69.06K shares, ETTX reached a trading volume of 6552003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETTX shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETTX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.57. With this latest performance, ETTX shares gained by 15.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.51 for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8700, while it was recorded at 1.8700 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3100 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.00.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

There are presently around $7 million, or 10.40% of ETTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETTX stocks are: TPG GP A, LLC with ownership of 1,020,748, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 43.10% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., holding 1,020,748 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 million in ETTX stocks shares; and EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.06 million in ETTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ETTX] by around 239,088 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 458,759 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,410,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,108,188 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETTX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 149,275 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 386,860 shares during the same period.