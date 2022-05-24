Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] moved down -2.68: Why It’s Important

Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DBGI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.68% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -28.67%. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Digital Brands Group Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“DBG”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First quarter 2022 net revenue was $3.4 million versus $0.4 million a year ago, an increase of 740% year over year. Our gross profit margin increased 94% year over year to 42.9% from negative 50.8% a year ago, an increase of $1.7 million in gross profit dollars.

Over the last 12 months, DBGI stock dropped by -94.31%.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.19 million, with 12.76 million shares outstanding and 8.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, DBGI stock reached a trading volume of 5567399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Brands Group Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34.

DBGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.67. With this latest performance, DBGI shares dropped by -79.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.30 for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9729, while it was recorded at 0.2056 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1029 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Brands Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -252.93 and a Gross Margin at +22.08. Digital Brands Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -426.61.

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.60% of DBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBGI stocks are: LINDBROOK CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 718,777, which is approximately -25.426% of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XII, LP, holding 664,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in DBGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $65000.0 in DBGI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DBGI] by around 65,188 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 326,448 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,476,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,868,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBGI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,121 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 77,632 shares during the same period.