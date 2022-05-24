Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] is -26.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] gained 2.92% on the last trading session, reaching $41.22 price per share at the time. The company report on May 23, 2022 that T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced Network Solutions Bring Compute to the Edge with Dell Technologies.

Together, T-Mobile and Dell help enterprises unlock the power of 5G connectivity and edge compute.

Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Dell Technologies (NYSE: Dell) are joining forces to develop solutions that will make it easier for enterprise and government customers to embrace the 5G era. T-Mobile’s 5G Private Mobile Network – announced today as part of 5G Advanced Network Solutions – will bring customers the power of 5G connectivity combined with Dell’s edge computing technologies at the location of their choice. This will give enterprises the superfast speeds, ultra-low latency, and control they need to use new applications that can help to increase revenue and lower costs.

Dell Technologies Inc. represents 762.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $31.65 billion with the latest information. DELL stock price has been found in the range of $40.27 to $41.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 8195531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $61.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $66 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on DELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.46. With this latest performance, DELL shares dropped by -12.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.19 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.15, while it was recorded at 42.46 for the last single week of trading, and 52.87 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 6.25%.

There are presently around $8,618 million, or 81.60% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 22,171,490, which is approximately -33.771% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,537,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $822.53 million in DELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $700.81 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly 1.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

355 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 25,494,006 shares. Additionally, 291 investors decreased positions by around 40,634,870 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 149,048,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,177,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,305,547 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 14,515,717 shares during the same period.