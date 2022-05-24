Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] is -73.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] slipped around -1.27 points on Friday, while shares priced at $66.15 at the close of the session, down -1.88%. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Coinbase Releases First Quarter 2022 Shareholder Letter.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced today the release of its first quarter 2022 shareholder letter. The letter, including the Company’s financial results, can be found on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com.

The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. PT.

Coinbase Global Inc. stock is now -73.79% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COIN Stock saw the intraday high of $70.74 and lowest of $62.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 368.90, which means current price is +62.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.57M shares, COIN reached a trading volume of 15027232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $177.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $440 to $360, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on COIN stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COIN shares from 444 to 377.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 12.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.03.

How has COIN stock performed recently?

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53. With this latest performance, COIN shares dropped by -51.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.46 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.33, while it was recorded at 65.66 for the last single week of trading, and 223.99 for the last 200 days.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.24 and a Gross Margin at +83.83. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 78.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.83.

Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]

There are presently around $5,141 million, or 44.70% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C. with ownership of 10,864,390, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,982,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $461.91 million in COIN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $398.57 million in COIN stock with ownership of nearly 4.52% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coinbase Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 464 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 10,207,181 shares. Additionally, 433 investors decreased positions by around 17,499,471 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 50,013,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,719,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,965,250 shares, while 244 institutional investors sold positions of 8,280,010 shares during the same period.