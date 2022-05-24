Chevron Corporation [CVX] Revenue clocked in at $176.84 billion, up 46.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] closed the trading session at $171.72 on 05/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $169.11, while the highest price level was $172.96. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Advisory: Chevron to Present at Bernstein’s 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Mike Wirth, chairman and CEO of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), will take part in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 9:00 AM ET, discussing corporate strategy and the company’s approach to achieving higher returns and lower carbon.

Please visit www.chevron.com/investors to view a live webcast of the conversation, including slides and a Q&A session. A replay will be available on the website after the event for those unable to watch the live webcast.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 46.33 percent and weekly performance of -0.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 53.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.88M shares, CVX reached to a volume of 10200582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $178.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $160 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $166, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 5.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CVX stock trade performance evaluation

Chevron Corporation [CVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.75. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 6.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.47 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.24, while it was recorded at 169.70 for the last single week of trading, and 129.36 for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chevron Corporation [CVX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to 17.78%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $233,316 million, or 71.50% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 167,767,288, which is approximately 2.673% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 159,178,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.71 billion in CVX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $23.14 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly -0.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,413 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 174,189,657 shares. Additionally, 1,445 investors decreased positions by around 78,675,829 shares, while 285 investors held positions by with 1,137,411,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,390,277,348 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 278 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,202,602 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,758,913 shares during the same period.