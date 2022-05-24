Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] Is Currently 3.87 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APRN] traded at a high on 05/23/22, posting a 3.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.22. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Blue Apron Expands Menu to Largest Number of Options To-Date.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Offerings Include New Family Friendly Recipes, Expanded Add-ons and Sparkling Wine.

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) expanded its food and wine offerings to the largest number of options to-date, with additional Four-Serving recipes, expanded Add-ons and newly added premium sparkling wines.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7049728 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stands at 11.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.55%.

The market cap for APRN stock reached $113.54 million, with 32.29 million shares outstanding and 15.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, APRN reached a trading volume of 7049728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APRN shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APRN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2018, representing the official price target for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $3, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on APRN stock. On May 04, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for APRN shares from 4 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for APRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

How has APRN stock performed recently?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.78. With this latest performance, APRN shares dropped by -11.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.14 for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.92, while it was recorded at 3.26 for the last single week of trading, and 6.20 for the last 200 days.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.12 and a Gross Margin at +31.13. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.79.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.54.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]

There are presently around $34 million, or 32.20% of APRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APRN stocks are: WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 3,169,391, which is approximately 96.252% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 868,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.69 million in APRN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.78 million in APRN stock with ownership of nearly -27.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APRN] by around 4,534,762 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 4,145,253 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 2,335,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,015,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APRN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,994,105 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,559,328 shares during the same period.