Apple Inc. [AAPL] Revenue clocked in at $386.02 billion, down -22.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] price surged by 0.17 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Apple Previews Innovative Accessibility Features Combining the Power of Hardware, Software, and Machine Learning.

Software features coming later this year offer users with disabilities new tools for navigation, health, communication, and more.

Apple® today previewed innovative software features that introduce new ways for users with disabilities to navigate, connect, and get the most out of Apple products. These powerful updates combine the company’s latest technologies to deliver unique and customizable tools for users, and build on Apple’s long-standing commitment to making products that work for everyone.

A sum of 135982406 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 97.45M shares. Apple Inc. shares reached a high of $140.70 and dropped to a low of $132.61 until finishing in the latest session at $137.59.

The one-year AAPL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.48. The average equity rating for AAPL stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $189.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $184 to $199, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on AAPL stock. On December 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AAPL shares from 160 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 6.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 24.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

AAPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Apple Inc. [AAPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.47. With this latest performance, AAPL shares dropped by -17.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.49 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.84, while it was recorded at 142.11 for the last single week of trading, and 159.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apple Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.78 and a Gross Margin at +41.78. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.88.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 56.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 53.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 147.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.39. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $614,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

AAPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 9.91%.

Apple Inc. [AAPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,313,046 million, or 59.60% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,269,995,750, which is approximately 0.693% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,027,632,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.39 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $122.58 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,809 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 288,824,150 shares. Additionally, 2,382 investors decreased positions by around 274,345,060 shares, while 267 investors held positions by with 8,980,012,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,543,181,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,698,483 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 16,313,829 shares during the same period.