AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] is 47.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [NASDAQ: AGRI] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.38 during the day while it closed the day at $3.06. The company report on May 23, 2022 that AgriForce to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on May 25th.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, today announced that Ingo Mueller, Chief Executive Officer of AgriForce, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference which is being held on May 23- May 26, 2022 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, Miami FL. The conference will include virtual and in-person participation.

Mr. Mueller is scheduled to present in-person on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. stock has also gained 10.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGRI stock has inclined by 75.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 45.71% and gained 47.12% year-on date.

The market cap for AGRI stock reached $41.83 million, with 13.67 million shares outstanding and 12.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.04M shares, AGRI reached a trading volume of 15573953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGRI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is set at 0.35 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

AGRI stock trade performance evaluation

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.47. With this latest performance, AGRI shares gained by 37.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.71% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.10 for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.76, while it was recorded at 2.84 for the last single week of trading, and 2.26 for the last 200 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -141.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.81.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.60% of AGRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGRI stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 85,934, which is approximately 293.003% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 43,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in AGRI stocks shares; and SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, currently with $0.12 million in AGRI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [NASDAQ:AGRI] by around 215,218 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 72,094 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 9,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 128,006 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 68,129 shares during the same period.