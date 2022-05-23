why Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.22

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] closed the trading session at $5.21 on 05/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.125, while the highest price level was $5.295. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) herein announces the results of the votes held at the annual meeting of shareholders for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory resolution on executive compensation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.

Voting results for the election of directors are as follows:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.46 percent and weekly performance of 6.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.04M shares, AUY reached to a volume of 19186858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $7.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AUY stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AUY shares from 8.25 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for AUY in the course of the last twelve months was 22.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

AUY stock trade performance evaluation

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.11. With this latest performance, AUY shares dropped by -13.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of 0.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.06 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.55, while it was recorded at 5.09 for the last single week of trading, and 4.59 for the last 200 days.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.92 and a Gross Margin at +34.54. Yamana Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.73.

Yamana Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,542 million, or 60.70% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 109,403,695, which is approximately 7.528% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,360,706 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.39 million in AUY stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $161.38 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly 13.252% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yamana Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 81,028,389 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 56,515,943 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 350,347,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 487,892,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,370,043 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 10,980,912 shares during the same period.