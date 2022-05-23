why Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.88

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $22.3299 during the day while it closed the day at $21.79. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Cleveland-Cliffs and Its Employees Donate to Address Food Insecurity Across North America and in Ukraine.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that its philanthropic organization, The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation, is committed to addressing food insecurity as one of its key areas of social responsibility. Since the start of 2022, The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation has made cash contributions totaling more than $1 million to food distribution organizations in the local communities where the Company operates throughout the United States and Canada. The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation also recently pledged a donation of $100,000 to support the people of Ukraine through the World Central Kitchen (WCK), an organization noted to be first to the frontlines providing meals in response to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine and surrounding countries. In addition to these direct grants, The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation matches personal donations by employees to qualifying non-profits through its Employee Giving and Matching Gift Program.

Lourenco Goncalves said, “We are experiencing the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the food supply chains and the dramatic rise in the cost of food in the United States and worldwide due to food inflation and poor access to nutrition. This is contributing to food insecurity across the world, particularly for the poorest people. Cleveland-Cliffs is committed to making a positive impact in the communities where we operate by working with organizations that can best serve individuals and families.”.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock has also gained 0.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLF stock has inclined by 14.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.44% and gained 0.09% year-on date.

The market cap for CLF stock reached $11.33 billion, with 521.00 million shares outstanding and 517.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.93M shares, CLF reached a trading volume of 16141049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $33.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $24, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.28. With this latest performance, CLF shares dropped by -26.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.57 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.70, while it was recorded at 21.75 for the last single week of trading, and 23.20 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.36 and a Gross Margin at +21.88. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to 27.43%.

There are presently around $6,958 million, or 61.40% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,506,741, which is approximately 5.389% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,305,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $856.46 million in CLF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $464.29 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly -12.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 66,421,447 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 43,739,180 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 209,140,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,301,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,158,111 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 8,133,608 shares during the same period.