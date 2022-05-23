Wall Street Analyst Resumed Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] price plunged by -0.99 percent to reach at -$0.23. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Pinterest Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Q1 revenue grew 18% year over year to $575 million.

A sum of 13208231 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.40M shares. Pinterest Inc. shares reached a high of $23.58 and dropped to a low of $22.05 until finishing in the latest session at $22.91.

The one-year PINS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.84. The average equity rating for PINS stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $30.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $53 to $30, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on PINS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 22.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 14.20.

PINS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.71. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 13.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.03 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.01, while it was recorded at 22.42 for the last single week of trading, and 37.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinterest Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.65 and a Gross Margin at +79.47. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.30.

Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.20 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

PINS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to 1.40%.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,857 million, or 79.30% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,128,803, which is approximately 1.95% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, holding 31,376,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $718.85 million in PINS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $672.47 million in PINS stock with ownership of nearly -5.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 348 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 94,576,135 shares. Additionally, 368 investors decreased positions by around 85,720,079 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 249,950,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 430,246,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,179,591 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 14,434,130 shares during the same period.