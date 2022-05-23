Wall Street Analyst Downgrade fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. What else is Wall St. saying

fuboTV Inc. [NYSE: FUBO] closed the trading session at $3.17 on 05/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.00, while the highest price level was $3.35. The company report on May 5, 2022 that fuboTV Closed Q1 2022 with $236.7M Revenue, 1.056 Million Subscribers in North America.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

fuboTV’s North American (U.S. and Canada) streaming business delivered a record $236.7 million in total revenue in the first quarter, an increase of 98% year-over-year. The company also delivered solid year-over-year growth in advertising revenue (up 81% to $22.8 million) and total paid subscribers (up 81% to 1,056,245). fuboTV states its key metrics on a year-over-year basis given the seasonality of sports content.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -79.57 percent and weekly performance of -9.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -85.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -32.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -62.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.40M shares, FUBO reached to a volume of 13920575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $9.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on FUBO stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FUBO shares from 28 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

FUBO stock trade performance evaluation

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.69. With this latest performance, FUBO shares dropped by -32.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.03 for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.36, while it was recorded at 3.25 for the last single week of trading, and 16.64 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

fuboTV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $218 million, or 37.50% of FUBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,621,424, which is approximately 8.021% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,266,847 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.55 million in FUBO stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $20.14 million in FUBO stock with ownership of nearly 87.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

128 institutional holders increased their position in fuboTV Inc. [NYSE:FUBO] by around 21,752,967 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 10,100,209 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 37,067,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,920,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUBO stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,559,080 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,820,037 shares during the same period.