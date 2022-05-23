Vroom Inc. [VRM] Revenue clocked in at $3.52 billion, down -86.56% YTD: What’s Next?

Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ: VRM] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $1.45 with a heavy trading volume of 21867564 shares. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Vroom to Host Virtual Analyst and Investor Event Scheduled for May 26, 2022.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

As previously announced, Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Thursday, May 26th, 2022. The event will begin at 9:00 am ET and is expected to conclude at approximately 12:00 pm ET. Members of the leadership team will provide a presentation on Vroom’s recently announced Business Realignment Plan, key initiatives, and strategies for positioning Vroom for long term profitable growth. A Q&A session will follow to address questions from financial analysts. Information regarding access to submit a question during the Q&A session will be distributed to analysts prior to the event.

Attendees can register for the webcast in advance and access the webcast live on the Events and Presentations page at ir.vroom.com. An archived webcast of the event will be accessible on the website within 48 hours of its completion.

It opened the trading session at $1.50, the shares rose to $1.51 and dropped to $1.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VRM points out that the company has recorded -91.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -34.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.62M shares, VRM reached to a volume of 21867564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vroom Inc. [VRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRM shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Vroom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $10 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Vroom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $6, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on VRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vroom Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35.

Trading performance analysis for VRM stock

Vroom Inc. [VRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.38. With this latest performance, VRM shares dropped by -10.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.01 for Vroom Inc. [VRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0819, while it was recorded at 1.4460 for the last single week of trading, and 12.8126 for the last 200 days.

Vroom Inc. [VRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vroom Inc. [VRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.26 and a Gross Margin at +5.94. Vroom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.65.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.13.

Vroom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vroom Inc. [VRM]

There are presently around $156 million, or 79.10% of VRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRM stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 7,775,211, which is approximately 72.292% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,695,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.16 million in VRM stocks shares; and DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS, currently with $10.48 million in VRM stock with ownership of nearly 2.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vroom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ:VRM] by around 48,611,081 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 67,652,594 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 8,473,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,790,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRM stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,849,763 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 37,591,798 shares during the same period.