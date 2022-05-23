Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Stock trading around $9.64 per share: What’s Next?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] closed the trading session at $9.64 on 05/20/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.17, while the highest price level was $9.655. The company report on May 18, 2022 that UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES CEO TRANSITION.

Patrik Frisk to Step Down; Colin Browne Appointed Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Effective June 1, 2022 .

The stocks have a year to date performance of -54.51 percent and weekly performance of -12.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -64.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -41.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.57M shares, UAA reached to a volume of 14859102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $17.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on UAA stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for UAA shares from 23 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

UAA stock trade performance evaluation

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.68. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -41.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.46 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.02, while it was recorded at 10.35 for the last single week of trading, and 19.77 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UAA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 11.86%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,655 million, or 91.80% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,911,825, which is approximately 5.113% of the company’s market cap and around 0.27% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 18,692,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.19 million in UAA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $109.03 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 1.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 208 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 38,475,153 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 39,395,959 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 93,762,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,633,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,669,675 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 14,053,652 shares during the same period.