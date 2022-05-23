UBS slashes price target on HP Inc. [HPQ] – find out why.

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] plunged by -$1.08 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $35.83 during the day while it closed the day at $34.65. The company report on May 19, 2022 that HP Inc. Declares Dividend.

HP Inc. has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the company’s common stock.

The dividend, the third in HP’s fiscal year 2022, is payable on July 6, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 8, 2022. HP has approximately 1.0 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

HP Inc. stock has also loss -5.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HPQ stock has declined by -4.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.32% and lost -8.02% year-on date.

The market cap for HPQ stock reached $37.64 billion, with 1.08 billion shares outstanding and 1.05 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.15M shares, HPQ reached a trading volume of 14457816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HP Inc. [HPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $37.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $34 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $30, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on HPQ stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HPQ shares from 40 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 7.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

HPQ stock trade performance evaluation

HP Inc. [HPQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.79. With this latest performance, HPQ shares dropped by -9.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.61 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.28, while it was recorded at 36.87 for the last single week of trading, and 34.02 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.10 and a Gross Margin at +21.11. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.21.

HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HP Inc. [HPQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 3.51%.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,006 million, or 87.40% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 105,244,573, which is approximately -5.651% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 104,476,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.62 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.51 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly 0.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

473 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 130,841,991 shares. Additionally, 516 investors decreased positions by around 93,358,056 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 670,627,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 894,827,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 107,283,605 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 2,538,017 shares during the same period.